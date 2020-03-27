COVID-19: Hydroxychloroquine Brought Under Schedule H1 by Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday issued a directive stating that the sale of any preparation containing the drug Hydroxychloroquine needs to be in accordance with the conditions for the sale of drugs as mentioned in Schedule H1 to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945."Whereas the Central Government is satisfied that the drug 'Hydroxychloroquine' is essential to meet the requirements of emergency arising due to pandemic COVID-19 and in the public interest, it is necessary and expedient to regulate and restrict the sale and distributions of the drug and preparation based thereon for preventing their misuse," read the order issued by the Health Ministry."The Central government hereby directs that sale by retail of any preparation containing the drug Hydroxychloroquine shall be in accordance with the conditions for the sale of drugs specified in Schedule H1 to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945," the order further read.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 694. (ANI)

