COVID-19: J-K Police Contributes Rs 9.47 Cr to State Relief Fund

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday presented a cheque of Rs 9.47 crore to Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on behalf of J-K Police as a contribution to J-K Relief Fund towards the efforts being undertaken to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.All gazetted officers of J-K Police have contributed their two days' salary and all non-gazetted police personnel have contributed a day's salary towards the relief fund.LG GC Murmu appreciated the efforts of the department and outlined the collective responsibility of individuals, institutions, and organisations to come forward to protect the community in this time of crisis."22 new COVID-19 cases were reported from J-K today. Four cases were reported from the Jammu region while 18 cases were reported from the Kashmir region. All 22 cases are contacts of positive patients. The total number of positive cases in the UT now stands at 300 out of which 54 are from Jammu and 246 are from Kashmir," Rohit Kansal, J-K Principal Secretary (Planning) said.India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 11,933 including 10,197 active cases, 1,343 cured/discharged and 392 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said earlier on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)