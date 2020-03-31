COVID-19: Kerala Reports 2nd Death; State Has Highest Number of Confirmed Cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A 68-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away on Tuesday morning, taking the toll of the deaths in Kerala due to the disease to two.The man had been on a ventilator for the past five days.The Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, said, "A man who had been tested positive for coronavirus passed away early morning today. He suffered kidney failure."Kerala with 202 confirmed cases as of Monday evening, has the highest number of COVID-19 patients among all states and union territories in the country.There are over 1200 confirmed cases of the disease in India with the number of active cases being upwards of the 1100 mark as of Monday evening. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)