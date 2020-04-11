COVID-19 Lockdown: State Govt to Provide Financial Aid to Cancer, Kidney and Heart Patients Stranded Outside Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 10 (ANI): Assam government will provide financial assistance to patients suffering from cancer, kidney and heart ailments who are stranded outside the state due to nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19."Assam Govt has decided to provide financial assistance to cancer, kidney and heart patients from Assam who are stranded outside due to lockdown. They can contact special helpline no: 0361-2558955. Financial assistance to be provided to them after due verification," said Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister.On Thursday, Sarma had informed about the first COVID-19 linked death in the state.So far 29 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed from Assam, according to country's Health Ministry data.The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 6,761, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the 6,761 cases, 6,039 are active COVID-19 cases. That includes 515 people cured or discharged and 206 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)