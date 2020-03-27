COVID-19 Positive Patient Dies in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): A COVID-19 positive patient, who had comorbid conditions including diseases relating to kidney and blood pressure, has died in Rajasthan's Bhilwara."A COVID-19 positive person has died in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. He had comorbid conditions including diseases relating to kidney and blood pressure," said Rajan Nanda, Principal, Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.On Thursday, five more people were tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total positive cases in the state to 43, according to Rajasthan Health Department.Curfew has been imposed in one km radius of the person who tested positive in Ramganj area of Jaipur as it is a highly congested area.According to Rajasthan Health Department Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, intense contact tracing has started.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 694. (ANI)

