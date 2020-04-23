COVID-19 Suspect Among Two Nurses Die in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Two nurses, including a COVID-19 suspect, working at Indore's MGM Medical College, have died.The deaths took place on Tuesday night."The reports of corona suspect, who died during treatment, are yet to come in. Shamim Sheikh (55) was admitted to the chest ward of MY Hospital after she developed symptoms. She was on leave from April 1 to April 14," said MY Hospital's superintendent Dr PS Thakur. The other nurse, Pinky Gupta, had a heart ailment and was ailing for a long time. She was admitted here in an ICU. "Her samples for COVID-19 testing were not collected since she showed no symptoms for it," Thakur said.Calling the incident very unfortunate, the hospital superintendent expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.With 26 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Indore on Wednesday, the district tally has climbed to 945, including 53 deaths, said health officials. (ANI)

