COVID-19: UP Govt to Make Provision for 52,000 More Beds in Various Hospitals

Lucknow, Apr 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will make provision for additional 52,000 beds in various hospitals to effectively deal with the COVID-19 situation in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

As many as 17,000 beds will be arranged by the Medical Health Department, while 35,000 will be arranged by the Medical Education Department.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Medical Health Department and Medical Education Department to arrange additional beds so that patients do not face any problems."

The Medical Health Department will arrange 10,000 beds in L-1 hospitals (mainly the community health centres), 5,000 beds in the L-2 hospitals (where oxygen facility is attached with the bed) and 2,000 in L-3 hospitals (where ventilators are available), he said.

Similarly, the Medical Education Department will arrange 20,000 beds in L-1 hospitals, 10,000 beds in L-2 hospitals and 5,000 beds in L-3 hospitals, Awasthi added.

