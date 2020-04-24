COVID-19: US Death Toll Crosses 50,000

World. (File Image)

Washington, Apr 24 (PTI) The death due to the coronavirus pandemic in the US has crossed the 50,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday exceeded 2.7 million globally, with more than 192,000 dead, the university said.

The US accounted for nearly a third of the total number of cases, exceeding 869,000, and more than a quarter of the deaths, at 50,031, it added.

