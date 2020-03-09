COVID19: 26 Umrah Pilgrims from Tamil Nadu Stranded in Saudi Arabia

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Twenty-six members of Muslim community from Tamil Nadu, who had gone for Umrah pilgrimage, are stranded in Saudi Arabia as their return flight to India was cancelled amid the outbreak of coronavirus, said Abu Baker, Haj committee chairman, on Monday."As the return flight from Saudi Arabia to India was canceled, 26 Muslims from Tamil Nadu are stranded," he said. There have been coronavirus positive cases in both Saudi Arabia and India. The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 44. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)