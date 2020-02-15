CPI Retains Unbroken Hold on Talasari Tehsil Panchayat

Talasari (Maha), Feb 15 (PTI) The CPI (M) on Saturday retained Talasari tehsil panchayat samiti in Palghar district of Maharashtra with its chairperson and vice-chairperson getting elected unopposed.

Nandkumar Hadal and Rajesh Kharpade were elected unopposed as chairperson and vice-chairperson, respectively.

In the elections held on January 7, the CPI(M) defeated the BJP and the NCP in 8 of the 10 Panchayat Samiti (PS) seats and 4 of the 5 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats in Talasari.

In the tribal-dominated Palghar district, the CPI(M) won six ZP seats and 12 PS seats, taking its tally to 18 seats, which is three seats more than in 2015.

The CPI(M) has been winning the Talasari tehsil Panchayat Samiti since 1962.

