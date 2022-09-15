With rain coming in, the chase was reduced to 15 overs. Andre Fletcher led the Patriots to a comfortable victory with an innings of 45 not out that was supported by big hitting from Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo. Just as King and Lewis were looking strong, Rashid Khan struck to take the wicket of Lewis in the powerplay. Leading run-scorer and Tallawahs captain, Rovman Powell, was run out after a brilliant piece of fielding from Dewald Brevis. That had the Tallawahs in trouble. A late partnership between Reifer and Fabian Allen managed to add 39 as the Tallawahs ended on 139/5.

With rain reducing the target to 113 runs in 15 overs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots raced to 49 for no loss in five overs. Fletcher (45 not out) and Lewis (20) proved destructive. Imad Wasim struck with the first ball of his spell, removing Lewis. However, Darren Bravo came in and formed a 55-run partnership with Fletcher to help take the Patriots to an eight-wicket win (DLS).

Brief scores:

Jamaica Tallawahs 139/5 in 20 overs (Raymon Reifer 40, Kennar Lewis 24, Rashid Khan 1/8) lost to St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots 113/2 in 12.3 overs (Andre Fletcher 45 not out, Darren Bravo 39) by eight wickets (DLS - target reduced to 113 in 15 overs). Man of the match: Rashid Khan.