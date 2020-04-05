Cricket Fraternity Responds to PM Modi's Call to Light Candles, Diyas

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Cricket fraternity lit candles and diyas on Sunday night as they responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9-min' appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country.Indian team captain Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to write: "I've paid my humble tribute to the Health Warriors. We are all in this together as #TeamIndia. I salute the selfless Heroes - police, security forces, state governments. Thank you, @narendramodi Ji, for unifying India #9baje9mintues #IndiaFightsCorona."The skipper Virat Kohli lit diyas along with his wife Anushka Sharma and wrote: "A prayer in unity does make a difference. Pray for every being and stand together."Hardik Pandya also participated in the initiative and wrote: "Wonderful to see the entire country come together to show our heartful gratitude and support for the healthcare staff. Amazing initiative for all of us to be a part of. Together we stand united stronger and even more determined to fight these difficult times. Jai Hind."On the other hand, former cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted: "In solidarity with each and every single person who is playing their part. We are all in this together and shall overcome this soon. Om Shantih Shantih Shantih.""Let's stand is solidarity & beat this terrible time the whole world is going through. We can do it India! #COVID2019 #9baje9mintues @PMOIndia @narendramodi," Suresh Raina tweeted.KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan also responded to PM Modi's appeal.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

