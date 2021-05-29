Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone, who portrayed iconic villain Cruella de Vil in Disney's new film' Cruella, shared that she would be interested in watching a big-screen origin movie on Disney villain Ursula soon. In an interview with Variety, 'Cruella' star cast shared which Disney Villain character they would love to see in a big-screen origin movie. Cruella: Before Emma Stone’s Disney Movie Arrives, 5 Spinoff ‘Origin’ Movies We Enjoyed in the Past (LatestLY Exclusive).

During the interview, Emma shared that it would be interesting for her to see Ursula, who will be played by Melissa McCarthy in the upcoming live-action adaptation of 'The Little Mermaid', headline her own film. The 'Cruella' star further said, "She is an octopus and the world you would get to live in, like Ursula's parents and what happened there. You have never really seen a non-human Disney villain be explored in that way." Cruella Official Trailer 2: Emma Stone Is a Beautiful Badass Disney Villain as She Goes Against Emma Thompson’s Baroness – WATCH.

Emma Thompson who played 'Baroness von Hellman'- Estella's mother (Emma's character who later transforms as Cruella) and the head of a prestigious London fashion house also joined the conversation with Variety. She joked that Ursula's trauma could come from having to continuously experience an octopus' worst nightmare saying, "The parents keep giving her a shirt that only has four arms. They really mess her up with that from a very early age, so she's constantly trying to fit two arms into each hole. That would really mess you up, wouldn't it?"

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who played Anita "Tattletale" Darling', Estella's childhood friend, and a gossip columnist, also agreed that Ursula needs her own movie. "I gotta know how Ursula came to be. Like, why is she so damn mean? But also I know that she's misunderstood," Kirby shared. She also revealed that her second choice for the same would be 'Scar' from 'The Lion King'. Chiwetel Ejiofor voiced the Disney villain Scar in Jon Favreau's photorealistic remake of 'The Lion King' in 2019. Barry Jenkins would don the director's hat for the sequel of the film, but given the financial success of Favreau's film, Variety quoted that there is has been no official statements given on not exploring Scar and Mufasa's past in a prequel.

"I think Scar has some deep-seated issues, and obviously his brother was clearly the favourite. He's not wrong on some things," Kirby further said. On the other hand, Joel Fry, who played 'Jasper Badun'- a thief who grew up with Estella after her adoptive mother's death shared that Jafar from 'Aladdin' would be a good choice for a solo origin story. Meanwhile, Paul Walter Hauser who played 'Horace Badun'- Jasper's brother and a thief showed his interest in seeing Daron Aronofsky's take on 'Lilo and Stitch'.

Being bad seems to be turning good for Academy winner Emma in Disney's 'Cruella' as the critics have been heaping praises on her performance in this movie after it got a theatrical release on May 28, 2021. 'Cruella' is directed by Craig Gillespie from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, and the story is scripted by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis. The film is produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr with Emma, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan created dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.

