Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], April 24 (ANI): Amid the grieving cries and mourning, the mortal remains of the father and son duo, Yatish Parmar and Sumit Parmar, who tragically lost their lives in Tuesday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, have been brought back to their residence in Bhavnagar on Thursday morning.

The two victims were among 26 innocent lives lost in the deadly attack on Tuesday.

Following the arrival of their mortal remains, the atmosphere was overwhelmed with a wave of sorrow as family members, relatives, and friends expressed their profound grief, with condolences offered during this difficult time.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at Parmar Residence, where he paid his last respects to the victims of the deadly attack and also consoled the family members.

According to a relative of the victims, Prashant Nathani, his brother-in-law and nephew went to the Kashmir valley on April 16 on a pilgrimage. They went there to listen to Morari Bapu's katha and were to stay for 15 days.

Nathani added that both his brother-in-law and nephew went sightseeing on Tuesday morning at Baisaran Meadow, where they were caught by terrorists and shot dead. The information about their demise was given to the family at 5 am on Wednesday.

"The incident happened when our brother-in-law and nephew were there, and they left the site and went outside. There was a terrorist attack and both the brother-in-law and nephew became victims of it. They left from here on 16th April and were supposed to stay there for 15 days. They went there for 15 days to listen to Morari Bapu's Katha and left for sightseeing yesterday morning. As soon as they went out for sightseeing, terrorists caught them and shot them outside the hotel. We got this news yesterday evening, and today at 5 am, we came to know that this incident has happened. The central government is bringing their dead bodies to hand them over to us after completing the entire process", he told ANI.

Earlier, taking to a social media post on X, Gujarat CM Patel announced an ex-gratia amount for the victims of the incident: Rs 5 lakhs for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"The Gujarat government stands with full sympathy for the families of the victims of the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The state government will provide Rs 5 lakh assistance to the families of the Gujarati tourists who lost their lives in this attack and Rs 50,000 assistance to the injured tourists from the state," CM Patel stated.

India on Wednesday announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed a special press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security and said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme.

The CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met on Wednesday, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. The families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

