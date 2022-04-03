Actor Deepika Padukone surely knows how to catch everyone's attention with her fashion statement. After making her appearances in all-red and all-blue outfits at the Mumbai airport, the 'Gehraiyaan' star, on Saturday night, turned everyone's head with her stylish entry in a tan brown overcoat at the Mumbai airport. Deepika Padukone's Recent Airport Look is Fuss-Free and Easy to Ape - View Pics.

Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Deepika can be seen walking out of the airport. For her latest airport look, she opted for a white top and blue denim which she paired with the oversized tan coat. She looked elated to be back home as she walked out of the airport with a bright smile. Deepika Padukone Hypnotises You With Her Sass As She Poses in a Ruffled Outfit on Magazine Cover (View Pic).

For those unaware, Deepika was in Spain for the shooting of 'Pathaan' along with Shah Rukh Khan. Before returning home from the European country, she made a brief visit to Dubai to attend Time 100 Awards there.

