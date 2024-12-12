The Delhi Government's Cabinet approved the "Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana" today, December 12, for a transfer of INR 1000 per month to eligible women beneficiaries in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. As per the cabinet note, nearly 38 lakh women are likely to be eligible for the cash transfer scheme. It is also reported that an annual allocation of INR 4,560 crore per annum is required to provide INR 1,000 per month to women beneficiaries of the scheme. The official notification also stated that women above 18 years of age who are residents of the NCT of Delhi with valid Voter ID cards as of the date of the Cabinet Decision, December 12, are eligible for the benefit. Mahila Samman Yojana: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Monthly Assistance of INR 1,000 for Delhi Women, Promises To Raise Amount to INR 2,100 if AAP Wins Assembly Elections.

Delhi Cabinet Approves 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'

Women above 18 years of age who should be resident of NCT of Delhi with valid Voter ID Card as on the date of this Cabinet Decision i.e. 12.12.2024 will be eligible for this benefit. Past or present permanent government employees of central and state government or local… — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2024

