New Delhi, December 17: A 55-year-old man and his seven-year-old grandson were injured when a car, driven by a 17-year-old boy, struck them and other pedestrians in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Monday. According to police, a PCR call was received regarding the accident, prompting a swift response. Upon reaching the scene, officers found the offending vehicle, a Santro car, in an accidental condition. Initial inquiries revealed the vehicle had struck two pedestrians, both of whom sustained injuries. Adarsh Nagar Accident Caught on Camera: Car Driven By Minor Hits Pedestrians in Delhi; Drags Man, His Grandson Under It; Video Surfaces.

The injured were identified as 55-year-old Rajesh Kumar Kamra and his 7-year-old grandson, Mannat. The family members of the victims took them to BJRM Hospital for treatment. Delhi Police stated, "On the statement of injured Rajesh Kumar Kamra, a case u/s 281/125A BNSS has been registered." The police crime team examined the scene of the accident, and the vehicle involved in the crash was taken into police custody. Bawana Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Factory in Delhi's Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

देखिए दिल्ली आदर्श नगर में हुआ खौफनाक एक्सिडेंट बताया जा रहा है कथित तौर पर एक नाबालिग द्वारा चलाई जा रही कार ने एक बच्चे सहित चार लोगों को कुचल दिया,उस बच्चे की हालत गंभीर है पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया है pic.twitter.com/qdlI8P8nXB — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) December 16, 2024

The investigation has revealed that the driver, a 17-year-old resident of the area, was behind the wheel of the offending vehicle. The driver has since been apprehended, and further legal action is being taken against the vehicle's owner. Further investigation is going on.

