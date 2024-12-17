A shocking accident in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on Monday was caught on CCTV, showing a speeding car ramming into pedestrians and vehicles. The Hyundai Santro, driven by a 17-year-old, struck 56-year-old Rajesh Kumar Kamra and his 7-year-old grandson, Mannat, dragging them under the vehicle. The incident occurred at 10:11 am, leaving four people seriously injured. Footage shows Kamra attempting to evade the car, only to be hit along with bystanders. The grandson was trapped under the car’s rear, prompting bystanders to intervene. Police have seized the vehicle and detained the minor driver. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the case. Siddipet Road Accident: Car Collides Head-On With RTC Bus, 1 Woman Dead, 4 Injured (Watch Video).

Delhi Road Accident

देखिए दिल्ली आदर्श नगर में हुआ खौफनाक एक्सिडेंट बताया जा रहा है कथित तौर पर एक नाबालिग द्वारा चलाई जा रही कार ने एक बच्चे सहित चार लोगों को कुचल दिया,उस बच्चे की हालत गंभीर है पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया है pic.twitter.com/qdlI8P8nXB — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) December 16, 2024

