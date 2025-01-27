Agra, January 27: A Delhi couple and their two children were killed in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Fatehabad area, police said on Monday. The deceased, residents of Uttam Nagar in the national capital, were returning home after taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The incident occurred at around 12.30 am on Monday, police said. Betul Road Accident: 2 Killed After Unidentified Vehicle Hits Motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh, FIR Registered.

Omprakash Singh, 42, was at the wheel when he lost control of the car. The vehicle jumped the road divider and crashed into a truck coming from the opposite side of the expressway, they added. Singh, his wife Purnima, 34, their daughter Ahana, 12, and four-year-old son Vinayak died on the spot, Assistant Commissioner of Police Amar Deep said. 2 Killed in Road Accident on Delhi-Agra Highway in Mathura.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the family has been informed, he added. "Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver might have dozed off leading to the accident," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)