New Delhi, July 15: The Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi has successfully performed a rare and complex hearing implant surgery on a 1.8-year-old girl, the daughter of a serving soldier, who was diagnosed with Michel Aplasia, a condition where the inner ear is underdeveloped and the auditory nerve is non-functional, officials said on Tuesday. In a statement, the Army said, "Army hospital R& R successfully performed Auditory brainstem implant - a rare, life-changing procedure in a 1.8-year-old d/o of a serving soldier, a case of Michel Aplasia. This surgery restores hearing in patients with non-functional auditory nerves."

"A team effort by dedicated ENT surgeons, neurosurgeons, neuroanesthesiologists, and audiologists of Army Hospital (R & R), along with Padmashree Prof. Mohan Kameswaran and his team, achieved this rare feat. One of the few centres in the country to achieve this feat!" the statement added. Earlier in April this year, the Army Hospital (R&R) announced the adoption of cutting-edge technologies as part of its expansion, including the use of a 3D microscope for eye surgeries, a first for any Armed Forces medical facility in India. Uttar Pradesh: Indian Army Doctor Major Rohit Helps Pregnant Woman Give Birth After She Goes Into Labour at Railway Station in Jhansi (See Pics).

The Department of Ophthalmology is being credited with performing the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) for glaucoma patients using a 3-D Microscope, for the first time in the country, a unique milestone for the Armed Forces. This three-dimensional visualisation system is very useful for eye surgeries, including squint surgery, cataract surgery, corneal surgeries, glaucoma surgery, and retinal surgeries. This system utilises special polarised 3D polarisation glasses and a 55-inch 4K ultra-HD display. Did Lucknow Court Judge Take Selfie With Rahul Gandhi During Hearing of Indian Army ‘Defamation’ Case? BJP’s Amit Malviya’s Claim Found Fake in Fact Check.

Army Hospital R&R Performs Rare Hearing Implant Surgery

Potential advantages include significantly shorter surgical time/complication rate compared to a conventional microscope, decreased power of the endoilluminator, reduced phototoxicity, ease of use in uncommon and complicated situations, including severe kyphosis, a reduced need for triamcinolone staining of the vitreous, and high satisfaction scores among surgeons and nurses.

