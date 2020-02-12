Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP's Bhupinder Singh Joon Wins from Bijwasan by Lowest Margin of 753 Votes

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party won the Assembly polls in Delhi with a massive mandate with some of the candidates winning from their respective seats by huge margin but there were constituencies where there was a neck-to-neck fight between contestants and the winner emerged victorious by a thin margin.AAP candidate Bhupinder Singh Joon who contested from Bijwasan won by 753 votes against BJP's Sat Prakash Rana.According to the data available on Election Commission website, Joon got 57271 or 45.83 votes as against Rana who got 56518 or 45.22 per cent votes.BJP candidate from Laxmi Nagar, Abhay Verma won by 880 votes. AAP had fielded Nitin Tyagi from the seat.While Verma got 65735 (48.04 per cent) votes, Tyagi finished a close second with 64855 (47.4) per cent votes.From Adarsh Nagar constituency, AAP candidate Pawan Sharma defeated BJP's Raj Kumar Bhatia by 1589 votes.Sharma fetched 46892 or 45.2 per cent votes while Bhatia got 45303 or 43.66 per cent votes.Among the largest margins - AAP's Sanjeev Jha won by more than 88,000 votes defeating JDU's Shailendra Kumar who got 51,440 votes. Jha secured 139598 or 62.81 per cent votes.The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

