New Delhi, December 22: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the central government over its "politics" for not allowing Delhi's tableau to be included in the Republic Day parade on January 26, saying that they have no vision for the people. "Delhi is the capital of India and the tableau of Delhi should participate every year in the 26th January parade. For the last so many years, the tableau of Delhi is not allowed to participate in the parade. What kind of politics is this? Why do they hate the people of Delhi so much? Why should the people of Delhi vote for them?" Kejriwal said in a presser.

Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, further lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the centre and said that they only abuse him and his party. Taking a dig at the BJP, he said that they had no narrative for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. "They have no narrative for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. They have no vision for the people of Delhi. They only abuse Kejriwal and AAP. Should we vote for them just for this? Why are the tableau and the people of Delhi being stopped from participating in the 26th January parade?" Kejriwal remarked. Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana Registration Begins Across Delhi from December 23, Arvind Kejriwal Gives Details (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Kejriwal announced that registration for 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana' will begin across the national capital from tomorrow. He said that the registration for the Mahila Samman scheme that will provide women living in the national capital with Rs 2,100 per month will start from tomorrow. "You don't have to form a queue anywhere. We will come to you (for the registration process). We have formed teams across Delhi. We will help the women register for the scheme and provide them with cards," Kejriwal said in a press conference. Mahila Samman Yojana: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Monthly Assistance of INR 1,000 for Delhi Women, Promises To Raise Amount to INR 2,100 if AAP Wins Assembly Elections.

The registration for the Sanjeevani scheme which will take care of the medical treatment for senior citizens above the age of 60 will also start from tomorrow. "We had also announced Sanjeevani Yojana under which the Delhi government will bear the cost for the treatment of senior citizens above the age of 60 at private or government hospitals," Kejriwal said. He said that the two schemes can benefit 35 to 40 lakh women and about 15 lakh elderly. "Our team will go door to door and register for Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman Yojana. For this, it is necessary to have a Delhi voter card. You can go to the website and check whether your vote has been cancelled or not," the AAP convener added.

Earlier, Kejriwal on Saturday announced the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship for the higher education of Dalit students. He stated that under this scholarship scheme, the Delhi government will cover the expenses of Dalit students after they gain admission to top universities across the world. Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendraa Sachdeva questioned the timing of the announcement of the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship, saying that Arvind Kejriwal was a master of announcements.

