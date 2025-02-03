Streaming giant Netflix on Monday announced the third season of its International Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime, which will see Shefali Shah's DIG Vartika Chaturvedi handling a nationwide human trafficking case. The new season, directed by Tanuj Chandra, is also bringing back Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh and Rajesh Tailang as Bhupendra Singh. Delhi Crime 2 Clocks 1 Year: Shefali Shah Shares Why She Loves Playing DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

Delhi Crime, which won the International Emmy for best drama series in 2020, will see a new antagonist in Huma Qureshi. It will also feature Sayani Gupta in a pivotal role.

Watch ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3 Announcement Teaser:

Like its first two seasons, the third chapter is also based on a true story, Shah said at Netflix's 2025 slate announcement event.

Shah added when she first read about the case, she was very disturbed and she still finds it hard while shooting.

"This season is also based on a true story and a very disturbing case. When I first read the character I was very scared. I am terrified when," she said.

According to Netflix, Qureshi is playing the role of a ruthless trafficker named Meena.

"When the search for an injured baby's missing mother unravels a massive human trafficking operation in India, DIG Vartika Chaturvedi faces the most challenging case of her career.

"Pitted against the ruthless trafficker Meena, Vartika and her team — Neeti, Bhupi, and the rest — must follow a trail of clues that leads them to uncover a vast trafficking network stretching far beyond India's borders. As the investigation intensifies, the stakes rise, and the case becomes a defining moment for Madam Sir," the official logline read.

Chopra is also credited as a writer on the third season of "Delhi Crime", alongside Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari, Shubhra Swarup. ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3 Teaser: Shefali Shah’s ‘Madam Sir’ Takes On a Ruthless Human Trafficking Ring, With Huma Qureshi As the Antagonist (Watch Video).

The show is produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment.