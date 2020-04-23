Delhi HC Suspends Sentencing of Murder Convict

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday decided to suspend the sentencing of a murder convict for a period of four weeks and also granted him interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety.The appellant through his lawyer approached the Delhi High Court seeking a suspension of sentence on the health ground. It stated that the appellant is HIV positive and is in the third stage of AIDS. His wife and minor daughter are also HIV positive.It was also stated that there is no one in the family to look after them and the applicant is not keeping good health and his immunity is stated to be very weak to survive the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the above, the present application has been filed.Division Bench of Justice Jayant Nath and Justice Prateek Jalan observed that "due to the present pandemic, we are allowing the present application. The sentence of the applicant/appellant shall remain suspended for a period of four weeks from the date of release and he is released on bail during the said period with the condition that he shall not leave the NCT of Delhi without prior permission of the court and he shall duly surrender at the end of the suspension period."The court also imposed several other conditions after granting him interim bail for the said period.The court also noted: "We are also informed that the High Powered Committee so appointed on account of the pandemic, has on 18.3.2020 passed directions saying that in matters which are pending before courts, it is for the appropriate court to pass appropriate orders on the suspension of sentence." (ANI)

