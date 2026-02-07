PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE: SSEGL), One of the leading EPC players, providing end to end turnkey execution across design, civil works, PEB structures, MEP systems, solar installations, and interior fit outs, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Q3 FY26 Key Financial Highlights Q3 FY26

- Total Income of ₹ 189.72 Cr, YoY growth of 400.83%

- EBITDA of ₹ 27.93 Cr, YoY growth of 363.52%

- EBITDA Margin of 14.72%,

- PAT of ₹ 19.72 Cr, YoY growth of 340.09%

- PAT(%) of 10.39%

- EPS of ₹ 7.59, YoY growth of 308.06%

- 9M FY26 Key Financial Highlights 9M FY26

- Total Income of ₹ 439.93 Cr, YoY growth of 143.88%

- EBITDA of ₹ 65.67 Cr, YoY growth of 143.31%

- EBITDA Margin of 14.93%

- PAT of ₹ 45.81 Cr, YoY growth of 140.50%

- PAT(%) of 10.41%

- EPS of ₹ 17.63, YoY growth of 123.45%

- Order Book Snapshot

- Current order book: ₹ 1397.71 Cr

- Pipeline Bids: ₹ 15,975 Cr

Operational Highlights Q3 FY26

Order from Helmier Private Limited

Secured Civil work order from Helmier Private Limited in Kanchipuram, Chennai valued at ₹24.06 Cr

Project from Reliance Consumer Products Limited.

Order for PEB & Civil work from at BrahmanapalliVillage, Andhra Pradesh worth ₹35.61 Cr

Order ₹41.88 Cr for Civil works at Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh

Order ₹26.56 Cr for Civil work at Brahmanapalli Village, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh

Orders from Grand Atlantia PanapakkamSEZ Developers Private Limited

Awarded contracts ₹52.47 Cr for Civil works at

SIPCOT Park, Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu

from Grand Atlantia Panapakkam SEZ Developers PrivateLimited.

International Order Presence in Shri Lanka

Secured International Order from Ceylon Beverage International (Private.) Limited & Ceylon Beverage (Private) Limited ₹35.59 Cr for MEP works.

Orders from Leading Industrial and Automotive Clients

Received projects from Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited. ₹6.95

Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited ₹1.89 Cr

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said, ""Our strong financial performance during the period reflects the company's improving scale and execution capabilities. The Company reported revenue of ₹189.72 Cr in Q3 FY26 and ₹439.93 Cr in 9M FY26, demonstrating significant growth compared to the corresponding previous periods. This performance highlights our strengthening market position and growing client confidence across key EPC segments.

With a robust confirmed order book of approximately ₹1,397.71 Cr, the company has strong revenue visibility and execution momentum over the coming quarters. The expanding bid pipeline of nearly ₹15,975 Cr reflects increasing participation across multiple EPC segments and strengthening relationships with marquee domestic and international clients.

The infrastructure and industrial capex environment remains favourable, supported by private sector investments and government-led infrastructure development, along with sustained demand for integrated EPC solutions.

Going forward, our focus remains on selective bidding, maintaining execution discipline, and expanding our geographical and sectoral presence. With strong project visibility, improving scale, and a supportive industry outlook, we remain confident of sustaining our growth momentum while enhancing stakeholder value."

