Delhi, December 23: In a shocking case of suspected murder-suicide, a woman who went missing from her residence in Delhi was found dead in a hotel in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar. The woman, identified as Kajal, had checked into the hotel with a man, later identified as Surender, on the night of December 14. Surender's body was discovered on the railway tracks in Gurgaon two days later, and police suspect he may have smothered Kajal before taking his own life. The police are investigating the incident, and the post-mortem reports are awaited.

As reported by the Indian Express, the case unfolded when Kajal, a beautician from Raj Park, went missing on the evening of December 14. Her family reported her missing on December 16, and on the same day, her body was discovered in a hotel room in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar. Kajal had checked into the hotel with Surender, a 36-year-old man who ran a small eatery in Jodhpur. Police revealed that the two had met in Jabalpur, where they grew close, and Kajal had left home with Surender, accompanied by a female friend. Delhi Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Shot at Over Personal Enmity in Trilokpuri, 2 Held.

On the morning of December 16, Surender’s body was discovered on the railway tracks in Gurgaon. CCTV footage from the hotel showed that after Surender left the hotel around 7 AM, no one entered the room where Kajal’s body was found. Police have ruled out any external injuries or signs of strangulation on Kajal’s body. They are currently investigating the cause of her death, with some speculating that Surender may have smothered her before dying by suicide. Delhi Shocker: Man Finds Wife With Her Lover, Beats Him to Death; Arrested.

Kajal's family remains devastated, with her brother, Manish, expressing confusion over the circumstances of her death. Her body was handed over to the family on December 17 after post-mortem procedures were completed. The police are continuing their investigation and awaiting further findings from the post-mortem reports.

