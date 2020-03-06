Delhi Police Arrests Two for Stealing Valuables from Cars Parked Near Supreme Court

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The Delhi police have arrested two notorious thieves, Deepak and Pankaj, who used to steal laptops and other valuables from the cars parked near the Supreme Court.The thieves would break the glass of the cars to steal things. The arrests were made by the personnel of Police Station Tilak Marg.Police have recovered two laptops among other things. (ANI)

