Delhi Police Constable Opens Fire Outside Home, 2 Injured

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Two persons received bullet injuries after a constable of Seelampur police station opened fire outside his house in Meet Nagar on Monday, said Delhi Police. The neighbour fought with constable's brother and injured his head, in return, the constable fired. More than five people including constable have been detained.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

