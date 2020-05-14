Delhi Police Head Constable Commits Suicide in West Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by shooting himself with his service pistol at his house in west Delhi's Dwarka area, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Swaroop Chand, a resident of Dwarka's Sector-16 police colony, they said.

Police got information about the incident at around 6 pm on Thursday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, a senior police officer said, adding that domestic issue might have been the reason behind the suicide.

He was posted at IGI Airport police station. He is survived by his wife, daughter and a son, the officer added.

