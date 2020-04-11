Delhi Police Seize Narcotic Drugs Worth Around Rs 10 Cr from 2 Nigerians

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Narcotic drugs worth Rs 10 crore in the Indian market were seized from two African nationals when they tried to run away from cops in the national capital, police said on Friday."The two African nationals were found going on a scooter while carrying bags on their shoulders. They were asked to stop but both of them tried to avoid the police party. After a brief chase, the scooter was stopped and the rider and the pillion rider were asked regarding their suspicious behaviour," the Delhi Police said."On checking both the bags carried by them, they were found to be filled with white powder. The substance recovered was tested with the help of the NDPS kit. It was found to be amphetamine weighing 920 grams," added the police.The two accused have been identified as Kingsley Izunna Owuamanam (28) and Fabrice Dallo (35). Both are natives of Nigeria. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Mohan Garden police station in the matter. (ANI)

