Delhi Violence: 5 Metro Stations in North East District to Remain Closed

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Five Delhi Metro stations in the North East district where violence broke out on Monday will remain closed on Tuesday, metro officals said.Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations on the Pink Line Metro will remain closed and trains are being terminated at Welcome Metro Station."Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at Welcome metro station," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.Earlier on Monday, four people including a head constable of Delhi Police lost their lives in clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at various places in the North-East District of Delhi. (ANI)

