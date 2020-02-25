Delhi Violence: Fire Dept Received 70 Calls Today

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A firefighter was injured as the Delhi Fire Service on Tuesday attended to 70 calls from violence-hit northeast Delhi, an official said.

The department received fire-related calls from 8 am-8 pm. A firefighter was injured due to stone-pelting while five fire tenders were damaged, according to the official.

On Monday, the department had received 45 calls and in attending to those, a fire tender was pelted with stones, while another was torched by protesters. Three firefighters had sustained injuries during violence on Monday. PTI

