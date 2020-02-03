Delhi's Air Turns 'poor' in Several Areas

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Delhi's air quality touched the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories at several places including RK Puram, Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar on Monday, according to The System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 236 in RK Puram (poor category), 200 in Lodhi Road (moderate category), 243 near Indira Gandhi International Airport (poor category), and 294 in Anand Vihar (poor category) according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.AQI for the PM2.5 pollutant in Ashok Vihar docked at 315 (very poor).Earlier on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the air quality is likely to remain in the "poor category" on Monday and it is likely to deteriorate marginally but remain in the "poor category" on Tuesday. "Dense fog very likely at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Current cold wave conditions and dense fog over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi is likely to reduce from 4th night," IMD said in its weather bulletin.An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.The minimum temperature was recorded at 5.4 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung area earlier today. (ANI)

