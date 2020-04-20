Delhi's Containment Zones Count Reaches 79

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): With the inclusion of the Tilak Vihar area of Tilak Nagar on Sunday, the number of containment zones in the national capital increases to 79. Earlier on Sunday, Plot No. 1294 in Theke Wali Gali opposite DC office, Kapashera, and EA Block in Inderpuri were also included in the 'containment zone' list by the Delhi government. The containment zones are areas where cases of COVID-19 are detected.The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified.To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days. (ANI)

