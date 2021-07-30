Japanese anime feature Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba-The Movie: Mugen Train will release in Indian theatres on August 13. The movie is the first anime project to be distributed in India as part of PVR Pictures' exclusive deal with ODEX, the leading Japanese animation film distributor in South East Asia. The film is a direct sequel to the first season of anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba", which aired in April 2019. Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over the Release of Black Widow on Streaming Platform.

The show follows Tanjiro Kamado as he sets off to become a Demon Slayer to turn his sister, Nezuko, back into a human. "Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba-The Movie: Mugen Train" will see Tanjiro and his companions head to their next mission aboard the Mugen Train, a task already on track to despair as countless people have gone missing on the train. Blonde: Ana De Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Biopic at Netflix Set For 2022 Release.

The anime movie had released in Japan in October 2020 and went on to become the fastest film to achieve over USD 100 million at the box offices after only ten days in theatres. It grossed over USD 500 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing film of 2020, the first time a non-Hollywood production topped the annual box office.

