Deshmukh Says Panel Will Prepare Disha Act-like Law in Maha

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said a committe headed by special IG Aswati Dorje will prepare a report on enacting a law on the lines of Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh.

The Disha Act seeks to fast-track cases of offences against women and children and award death penalty in certain cases.

Deshmukh, who visited Andhra Pradesh on Thursday along with police officials, said he has sought a report from them about the Act in a week'stime.

Dorje was among the police officials who accompanied Deshmukh to Andhra Pradesh. Others included Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Kumar.

The committee headed by Dorje will prepare a report on enacting a law on the lines of Disha Act, he said.

"After Cabinet approval, we will try to enact a similar legislation during the budget session which begins from February 24," Deshmukh said in a statement .

Deshmukh met Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister Mekhatothi Sucharita and Andhra DGP and discussed the Disha Act.

Under the Disha Act, 13 special courts were being set up in Andhra Pradesh besides a control room and one-stop centres to aid women and children in distress.

The 'Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019, was enacted as a tribute to the veterinary doctor brutally raped and murdered in neighbouring Telangana in November last year.

The law mandates completion of investigation in cases of sexual offences within seven working days and the trial within 14 working days from the date of filing the charge sheet.

The law, assed by the AP Legislature, is awaiting the assent of the Centre.

