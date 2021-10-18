Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to create dhamaka with his upcoming film Dhamaka, which is scheduled to release on November 19 this year.Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka will stream on Netflix. Also, the first official trailer of the film will be out on Tuesday. Dhamaka: Trailer Of Kartik Aaryan’s Film To Be Unveiled On October 19!

As per a statement, 'Dhamaka' follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal. Dhamaka at TUDUM 2021: Kartik Aaryan’s Netflix’s Thriller New Promo Looks Engrossing! (Watch Video).

Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan are also a part of the upcoming movie. Actor Mrunal Thakur has a special appearance in the film.

