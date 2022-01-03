At 86, veteran star Dharmendra is still a fitness enthusiast and health-conscious. He is often seen working out and urging everyone to exercise to stay healthy. On Monday, he once again requested people to be fit. "Be fit and fine.. zindagi sanwar jayegi ....mere chihre pe padh lo," Dharmendra tweeted, adding a picture from his younger days. Dharmendra Deol Reveals He Was Worried After He Heard Salman Khan Was Bitten by a Snake.

He also sent best wishes to netizens who posted their workout videos in the comment section of his tweet. A few days ago, the He-Man surprised everyone with his video, in which he's seen cycling on a pedal power wheat grinder. Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Schools Shamita Shetty; Dharmendra Deol Praises Rakhi Sawant for Her Entertainment Quotient on the Weekend Ka Vaar Episode.

Check Out Dharmendra Deol's Tweet Below:

Be fit and fine 👍 zindagi sanwar jayegi 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹Padh lo ….mere chihre pe padh lo 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qyO6OmnT63 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 3, 2022

"Pees raha hoon. Exercise ke baahane hai, karte rehna chahiye (I'm grinding. These are the excuses for exercises, we should keep doing it). Love you all," he said in the clip. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Apne 2'.

