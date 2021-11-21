It's always a treat for fans to see veteran star Dharmendra spending priceless moments with his family -- especially with his son Sunny Deol. The father-son duo recently spent some great time together in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. On Sunday, Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared a video of him enjoying the scenic view from the top of the mountains along with Sunny. Apne 2: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol To Start Shooting for the Sequel of Their Family Drama in March 2022!

He also thanked Sunny for taking him to Himachal Pradesh on a holiday. "My darling son took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal. A lovely holiday," Dharmendra captioned the clip. The bonding between the two left netizens in awe. Dharmendra Thanks Son Sunny Deol for Taking Him on a Trip to the Beautiful Himachal, Shares Video!

Check Out The Video Below:

My darling son , took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀A lovely holiday 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VsK7sKe3rz — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 21, 2021

"Lovely place, lovely bonding between father and son, " a social media user commented. "Adorable. God bless you both," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sunny in 'Apne 2'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)