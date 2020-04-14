DRDO Develops Kiosk for COVID-19 Sample Collection

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad has added another product to the portfolio of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) by developing COVID Sample Collection Kiosk (COVSACK), said the Defence Ministry in a statement on Tuesday.The unit has been developed by the DRDL in consultation with the doctors of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hyderabad.The COVSACK is a kiosk for use by healthcare workers for taking COVID-19 samples from suspected infected patients. "Patient under test walks into the Kiosk and a nasal or oral swab is taken by health care professional from outside through the built in gloves," the statement read."The Kiosk is automatically disinfected without the need for human involvement, making the process free of infection spread. The shielding screen of kiosk cabin protects the health care worker from the aerosols/droplet transmission while taking the sample. This reduces the requirements of PPE change by health care workers," it added.After the patient leaves the Kiosk, four nozzle sprayers mounted in the kiosk cabin disinfect the empty chamber by spraying disinfectant mist for a period of 70 seconds. It is further flushed with water and UV light disinfection and then the system is ready for next use in less than two minutes. Moreover, voice command can be given through two-way communication system integrated with the COVSACK. It is possible to configure COVSACK to be used either from inside or outside as required by the medical professionals.The COVSACK costs nearly Rs 1 lakh and the identified industry based at Belgaum, Karnataka can support 10 units per day. The DRDO has designed and developed two units and handed over these to ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad after successful testing. (ANI)

