Drishti Marine Members Provide Food to Stray Animals in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 25 (ANI): Members of the Drishti Marine, an agency appointed by the State government for lifeguard duties, are providing daily meals to stray animals across the beaches and other areas amid the lockdown.Drishti Marine has stepped in to provide water and daily meal to stray animals across the beaches of Goa and other areas.Stray dogs and birds who used to sustain themselves with the food shared by beach shacks along the coast have been going hungry and thirsty since the lockdown was imposed. (ANI)

