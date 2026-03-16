VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 16: RESSUMMIT 2026 is envisioned as a national science-policy-practice platform bringing together policymakers, scientists, industry leaders, and global institutions to advance India's agenda on climate resilience, disaster risk reduction, and sustainable development. The three-day summit will convene 350+ high-level delegates and more than 250 speakers, representing over 80 international and national organisations, across 40+ technical sessions and dialogues spanning four key thematic tracks.

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- RESSUMMIT 2026 connects science, governance, and innovation to strengthen climate adaptation and disaster preparedness.

- Global experts, policymakers, and industry leaders deliberate on resilience and sustainability aligned with Vision 2047.

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- The summit bridges science, policy, and practice to accelerate sustainable and climate-resilient development.

International participation will include delegates and experts from institutions such as United Nations University, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Deakin University (Australia), international research centres from Germany, Texas A&M University, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, as well as diplomatic representatives from the British High Commission and the Australian Embassy.

A special Leadership Talk series will feature a Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Awardees in Disaster Management by Prime Minister, along with the Head of India's national disaster management system, sharing insights on strengthening resilience frameworks and national preparedness. A key highlight of the summit will also be the launch of the ADRES Network Portal, a national climate knowledge platform designed to enable real-time data sharing and collaboration among policymakers, researchers, and institutions across India.

IIT Roorkee - Greater Noida Campus (NCR) | 18, March 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) successfully hosted the Resilience and Sustainability Summit - RESSUMMIT 2026: Vision 2047, a three-day international summit at the International Centre for Adaptation, Resilience and Sustainability (ICARS) at IIT Roorkee's Greater Noida Campus, a national hub advancing policy-linked research on climate adaptation, disaster resilience, and sustainable development. The summit convened policymakers, global experts, researchers, industry leaders, and civil society representatives to deliberate on strategies for building resilient systems, empowering communities, and advancing sustainable development pathways aligned with India's Vision 2047.

Designed as a high-level platform at the intersection of science, policy, and practice, RESSUMMIT 2026 focused on strengthening institutional capacity and public policy frameworks to address interconnected global challenges such as climate change, disaster risk, industrial safety, and sustainable development. The summit featured a series of thematic discussions including the Climate Knowledge Forum and National Adaptation Conclave, Regional Vulnerabilities and Resilience sessions, Human Health and Wellbeing dialogues, and an Industry Symposium on Chemical-Industrial Safety, Environment, and Sustainability.

The summit witnessed participation from eminent policymakers, institutional leaders, and international experts working at the forefront of climate resilience, disaster risk reduction, and sustainable development. Key dignitaries included Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee; senior representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), NITI Ayog, Factory Advise Service & Labour Institutes, National Centre for Disease Control and other Union and State government institutions, along with global experts and representatives from international organizations such as UNDRR, UNDP, GIZ, and leading research and policy institutions.

A key highlight of the summit was the emphasis on integrating resilience, disaster risk reduction (DRR), public health - safety fand sustainability into national development planning while advancing India's commitments toward Net Zero emissions, climate adaptation, and resilient infrastructure. The deliberations underscored the need for science-driven policymaking, collaborative governance, and technological innovation to safeguard communities and ecosystems in the face of growing environmental and industrial risks.

The summit culminated in the adoption of the CAPP-RES Strategy Edition 2026, a consensus-based declaration outlining a five-year strategic roadmap to institutionalize resilience, strengthen disaster preparedness, and integrate sustainability and circular economy principles into governance frameworks aligned with India's long-term development vision.

Padmashri Prof. Anil Gupta, a celebrated Innovation Promoter and Professor Emeritus IIM Ahmedabad, presented a special address brining lessons and experience and a vision plan for engaging youth in promotion of disaster risk resilience at local levels, besides the role of ICARS at IIT Roorkee in institutional capacities in addressing climate change.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. U P Singh, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "Addressing complex global challenges such as climate change, disaster risks, and sustainability requires strong partnerships between science, policy, and society. Through initiatives like RESSUMMIT 2026, IIT Roorkee is committed to advancing evidence-based policy dialogue, fostering international collaboration, and developing innovative solutions that strengthen resilience and support sustainable development for India and the world."

Highlighting significance of the summit, Shri Manish Bhardwaj, Secretary, NDMA, Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI said, "Building resilient societies requires strong collaboration between science, policy, industry, and communities. Platforms such as RESSUMMIT play a vital role in translating research into actionable policy and strengthening institutional capacities to address climate risks, disaster preparedness, and sustainable development challenges. Initiatives led by institutions like IIT Roorkee are crucial for shaping innovative solutions and informed policy frameworks that support India's journey towards a resilient and sustainable future."

The summit also strengthened international cooperation through participation from global and multilateral organizations, research institutions, industry leaders, and development agencies. Dedicated sessions facilitated dialogue on regional collaboration across South Asia and beyond, emphasizing knowledge exchange and collective action to address transboundary climate and disaster risks.

Prof. Anil Gupta, Head of ICARS and Secretary RESSUMMIT 2026, presented the ambitious thought of strategic capacities for public policy as key focus of this Mega-Forum. He reiterated the commitments towards research integration and synthesis into strategic knowledge on climate change and disaster risk resilience. Greater Noida campus of IIT Roorkee is positioned towards promoting trainings and strategic research to support national and global policy processes for a sustainable future.

Prof. Andre Lindner, Managing Director of ABCD Center, Dresden University of Technology, Germany, was a keynote speaker and focused on bilateral collaborations and translating research into actionable strategies. Mr. Sanjaya Bhatia, Director of UNDRR, Incheon office and Global Head of Training in DRR, presented on the global scale of challenges, lessons and opportunities for India in this regards especially in view of adaptation to climate change besides sustainability centred resilience.

Through RESSUMMIT 2026, IIT Roorkee reaffirmed its leadership in advancing interdisciplinary research, policy engagement, and global partnerships aimed at building resilient societies and sustainable futures. The summit underscored the Institute's growing role in shaping science-driven policy frameworks and innovative solutions that support national priorities while contributing to global efforts on climate resilience and sustainable development. The summit concluded with a shared commitment among stakeholders to strengthen collaboration, translate knowledge into action, and accelerate resilient and sustainable development pathways for India and the global community. Building on the outcomes of RESSUMMIT 2026, IIT Roorkee will continue to strengthen collaborative research, policy dialogue, and capacity-building initiatives to support resilient and sustainable development aligned with India's Vision 2047.

About IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee is an institute of national importance imparting higher education in engineering, sciences, management, architecture and planning, and humanities and social sciences. Since its establishment in 1847, the Institute has played a vital role in providing technical human resources and know-how to the country.

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