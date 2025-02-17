New Delhi, February 17: Many Delhi residents were startled by strong jolts after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck the national capital and adjoining regions on Monday morning. The strong tremors sparked panic as people rushed outside their homes. Anil Kumar, a resident of Sita Ram Bazar, said he never experienced such tremors before.

"When I woke up, I felt a strong vibration and got scared. My wife and I immediately woke up our child and rushed outside," Kumar said. "I am a heart patient, so I panicked even more." he added. The epicentre of the quake was in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan and there were some reports of people hearing a loud sound as the ground shook. Another Sita Ram Bazar resident, Sundar Lal, initially mistook the noise for monkeys on the terrace. "At first, we thought there were monkeys on our terrace making noise but then we realised it was an earthquake, so we all ran outside," he said. "It was a very strong earthquake, and we were all terrified. But thankfully it didn't last long," he added. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Video Showing Moments When 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit National Capital Region Surfaces.

Residents Panic as Quake Shakes Delhi-NCR

#WATCH | A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the national capital and surrounding areas | A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station says, "It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed." pic.twitter.com/ni6BOaUYUq — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

#WATCH | A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the national capital and surrounding areas | A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said, "We felt as if any train was running here underground... Everything was shaking." pic.twitter.com/ZewyBtkQEz — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake struck at a focal depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries. Anil, a resident of Nehru Nagar, told PTI Videos that as soon as he felt the tremor, he ran out of his house with his two-year-old daughter. "There was a loud sound and strong jolts. My wife and I were very scared. The first thing we did was pick up our daughter and rush outside," he said.