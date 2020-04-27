ECoR Facilitates Transportation of 5.79 Lakh Tonnes of Rice

Bhubaneswar, Apr 27 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Monday said it has so far loaded over 5.79 lakh tonnes of rice in 191 trains from different stations for dispatch to various parts of the country during the ongoing lockdown.

This was done in collaboration with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other state agencies like Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Department (APSW) and Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Department (APCS), it said in a statement.

Maximum number of trains have been loaded in the Sambalpur division.

So far the Sambalpur division has loaded 4,54,894 tonnes of rice on 149 trains from various stations in districts like Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Kesinga and Nuapada in Odisha, and Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)