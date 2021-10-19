On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, several members of the film and television industry extended their heartfelt greetings to everyone. Taking to Twitter, actor Paresh Rawal wrote, "Hope that you are guided by your faith in the Prophet Muhammad and shine in his divine blessings. A very happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi." Shefali Shah wished for everyone's good health. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak 2021 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Eid e Milad With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

"Love, laughter, happiness and good health! #MiladUnNabiMubarak," she wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of her sharing smiles with her sons. Actor Sharad Kelkar, too, took to his Instagram and prayed for everyone's happiness."May the blessings of Allah fill your life with bliss and bring happiness to your heart and home. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak to all," Sharad posted.

Check Out The Wishes Below:

Paresh Rawal

Hope that you are guided by your faith in the Prophet Muhammad and shine in his divine blessings. A very happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. pic.twitter.com/8hot3L4Niw — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) October 18, 2021

Shefali Shah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

Sharad Kelkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharad Kelkar (@sharadkelkar)

Aly Goni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 ~ علی گونی (@alygoni)

Actor Aly Goni also wished everyone a happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi. For the unversed, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. It is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar, commencing with the sighting of the moon. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet.

