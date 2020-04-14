Elephants Offered Jackfruit on Vishu at Guruvayur Srikrishna Temple

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Vishu event at Guruvayur Srikrishna Temple this year did not see the participation of people due to lockdown but elephants were treated to jackfruits, a favourite delicacy of the pachyderm which also has health benefits for them. There are about 47 elephants in the temple and all of them are housed in Punnathurkotta fort.The elephants, who were seen spending a quiet time without any temple processions, were served " delicious and ripe" jackfruit on Vishu day on Tuesday.Varghese Tharakan, who runs a jackfruit farm, gave the elephants the jackfruit."Jackfruit is a favourite fruit of elephants. It is also a remedy for abdominal ailments that may occur due to the lack of walking long distance which otherwise they are used to," he said."Jackfruit is high in fibre and rich in nutrients which is also a reason why it is being given to elephants during the lockdown period," he added.There have been 379 positive COVID-19 cases in Kerala of whom 198 have been cured. Three patients have died. (ANI)

