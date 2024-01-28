Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 28 (ANI): The 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 kicked off with a curtain-raiser event in Ahmedabad on Saturday night.

Actors Karishma Tanna and Aparshakti Khurana hosted the event.

Also Read | Ariel Winter Birthday: Check Out Best Red Carpet Looks of the ‘Modern Family’ Actress.

At the Red Carpet event of the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 in Ahmedabad, actor Karishma Tanna told ANI, "I am totally excited about the awards. I am hosting with Aparshakti Khurana and I have hosted it before also with him. Our chemistry is nice...I love Ahmedabad and I feel so proud because we are ruling the world. I am looking forward to it"

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1751351143681462761?t=W8xx6SUGhLm4EYQEjKyMtw&s=08

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Birthday: Check Out Her Best Fashion Statements!.

Karishma looked stunning in a floor-length white dress. She left her straight hair open and chose a soft makeup look.

Aparshakti wore a velvet blue pantsuit for the evening.

Aparshakti Khurana said to the mediapersons, "I have visited the state several times in the past...I have a lot of friends in Gujarat. I love the vibe. For the first time, I am here for work (hosting the Filmfare Awards). Really looking forward to it."

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1751360843277824266?t=c0I6xOytCN07dewU6EiA4w&s=08

Aparshakti wore a velvet blue pantsuit for the evening.

The official page of Filmfare took to Instagram and shared a backstage video, where Aparshakti and Karishma can be seen arriving in style to host the event. The post read, "Our hosts #KarishmaTanna and #AparshaktiKhurana arrive at Curtain Raiser event of the 69th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2024 with #GujaratTourism."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2mpHlRNLmP/?hl=en

The curtain raiser event was held at the Mahatma Gandhi Exhibition and Convention Centre, Gandhinagar.

The curtain raiser event also saw a Fashion Show by Shantanu & Nikhil. Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper for fashion designers Shantanu & Nikhil.

The fashion was followed by a Musical performance by Parthiv Gohil. An announcement of Technical Awards was also made.

The main event of the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 will be held on January 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)