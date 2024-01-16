Popular shows Succession and Beef are competing head-to-head for the most number of awards at the 75th Emmys. Actor Kieran Culkin has bagged the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Succession. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Television Academy shared a post and wrote, "Congrats to Kieran Culkin who wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for @Succession ( @HBO / @streamonmax)! #Emmys #75thEmmys." The award ceremony is currently being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 75th Emmys were originally scheduled for September 2023 but were pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes. Earlier today, Succession won the Emmys for, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Succession, Outstanding Directing for Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. 75th Emmys: RuPaul Secures Fifth Emmy Win for Outstanding Reality Competition Defeating The Amazing Race, Survivor, Top Chef and The Voice.

Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus represent the three most-nominated shows of the year. Succession leads this year's Emmy nominations, with 27 -- including best drama, lead actress (Sarah Snook) and a record three lead actor noms (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong). The Last of Us the first video game adaptation to receive major Emmy attention -- followed with 24 noms, then Season 2 of The White Lotus (now a drama series, last year a limited series) with 23. 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Quinta Brunson Wins ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series’ for Abbott Elementary (Watch Video).

Kieran Culkin Wins Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Succession

The final season of Succession bagged 27 total nominations, including a record-setting three nominations in the best actor in a drama category. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron are among the cast members of Succession, which debuted in 2018. Executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell in addition to Armstrong, who also serves as the show's creator.