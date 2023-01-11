Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): Actress Margot Robbie made heads turn on the red carpet of Golden Globe 2023.

Robbie made an elegant entry in a custom baby pink gown by Chanel. The halter-neck dress featured sheer diagonal stripes throughout, a sleek built-in belt, a tulle skirt, and a silver star embellishment at the neck.

Her look left fans in awe.

"She is looking so beautiful," a social media user commented.

"How adorable," another one wrote.

Robbie is nominated for the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award tonight, for her role in Babylon.

The awards ceremony is being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Other young stars like actor Jenna Ortega, nominated for the series Wednesday, and actor Julia Garner, nominated for both Ozark

Some of the night's top nominees include Blonde's Ana de Armas, Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh, Tar's Cate Blanchett, and The Woman King's Viola Davis, among many others. (ANI)

