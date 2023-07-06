Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): Actor Aamir Ali, who is known for working in shows such as 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki', and was also seen in the movie 'I Hate Luv Storys', will be seen playing the role of an inspector in the upcoming series 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha'. He opened up about his experience of being part of it and briefed on his role.

He expressed his gratitude for offering him a kind of role which has not been offered to him earlier.

He said, "After 'F.I.R.', no one thought of casting me as a cop, maybe they had an inhibition that I've played a cop on TV that is still being watched and loved. However, hats off to our director, Suparn Varma, for completely changing the kind of roles I've done so far. I have a very serious role in the show but Suparn created such a chill atmosphere on the set that it felt like we were on a picnic. I think that's the best way to work on any set."

The show follows the journey of Noyonika, played by Kajol as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband's betrayal. A dramatic courtroom drama called 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' explores the moral difficulties that push Noyonika to take control of her family and her freedom. Noyonika faces difficult obstacles posed by her destiny as she pursues justice for her husband while driven to succeed in the cutthroat world of law and negotiate her way through complex relationships.

It also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in pivotal roles.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' will be streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

